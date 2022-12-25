A Wagner soldier who fell in the war in Ukraine was buried on Christmas Eve in St. Petersburg. The man had been recruited into the forces from prison, where he was serving drug sentences. The funeral was preceded by a dispute over the burial place between the St. Petersburg city administration and businessman Yevgeni Prigožin.

Moscow

in St. Petersburg On Christmas Eve, a man recruited from prison into the Wagner forces, who fell during Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, was buried.

Wagner soldier Dmitri Menshikov was buried in the Valkeasaari cemetery with military honors. The ceremony included a guard of honor and a series of shots were fired in his honor. The coffin was draped with the flags of Russia and the Wagner Corps.

The funeral was reported by several Russian media, such as Fontanka, RBK and Kommersant.

Menshikov, 31, was born in the Arkhangelsk region and served his sentence for drug trafficking in a prison in the Ryazan region. He had been recruited from prison into the Wagner forces.

Menshikov had no ties to St. Petersburg. The man had grown up in a children’s home, so he had no relatives to organize the funeral, but the founder of the private army Wagner, a businessman from St. Petersburg, was responsible for it Yevgeny Prigozhin. St. Petersburg is also home to the Wagner Center he founded.

See also Family | Jenna Lemberg's insight freed the weekends from all the cleaning - The secret lies in Thursday nights, and that's how she works The Wagner private army mercenary was buried in St. Petersburg with military honors.

A funeral was preceded by a dispute lasting a couple of weeks between Prigožin and the St. Petersburg city administration. Prigozhin would have liked the fallen Wagner soldier to be buried in the hero’s cemetery, but the city of St. Petersburg had reportedly refused to bury a private army soldier there.

Prigozhin complained about the decision of the city of St. Petersburg to the speaker of the Russian Duma To Vyacheslav Volodin. Volodin replied that both volunteers, Wagner fighters and military personnel are equal at the front, so they should not be separated even when it comes to “the memory of heroes who died for the fatherland”.

The St. Petersburg city administration accused Prigozhin of politicizing the tragedy of the dead man. In the end, according to Fontanka, it offered to establish a special “alley of bravery” in the Valkeasaari cemetery. Soldiers who participated in the “special operation” and who do not have an official relationship with the Russian Ministry of Defense could be buried there.

The position of the Wagner forces has not been officially recognized in Russia so far, so in the eyes of the government, the Wagner soldiers who died in the war are civilians.

Deputy Governor of St. Petersburg Kirill Polyakov said authorities are aware of the burial of 13 Wagner soldiers in St. Petersburg. They have all had relatives, so similar problems have not arisen, according to him.

At least three busloads of funeral guests arrived at the Valkeasaari cemetery on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, reported St. Petersburg’s Fontanka newspaper on Christmas Eve.

Fallen Wagner soldier Dmitri Menshikov had grown up in an orphanage and then joined the army. A drug deal made when he was short of money landed him in prison. He died in the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

Menshikov was finally buried on Christmas Eve morning in the “alley of bravery”. According to Fontanka, a few hundred people attended the funeral. The first to arrive at the cemetery was Prigozhin, who laid roses on the soldier’s coffin.

To the media present, Prigozhin described Menshikov as the most ordinary of ordinary men. After leaving the orphanage, he had joined the army and served in the Russian National Guard near St. Petersburg.

Menshikov had married and worked as a welder. Lacking money, he had started selling drugs and ended up in prison.

“This can happen to anyone,” Prigozhin said.

According to Prigozhin, Menshikov had written to the president from prison that he wanted to go to war to defend his homeland.

“He signed a contract that if he had to die, he would do it with dignity. He didn’t break the contract. With a grenade launcher in hand, he destroyed the machine gun crew. He was an ordinary infantryman, not a pilot, not an armored man. We wanted him to be buried with honor.”

Prigozhin clarified that Menshikov had been wounded by a bullet during an attack on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There had been an attempt to save Menshikov by pulling him off the battlefield, but he died of profuse blood loss.