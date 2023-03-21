Russia | The major general of the Russian National Guard is accused of taking bribes

The member of parliament of the ruling party told about the incident on his Telegram channel.

Russian the commander of the central military district of the national guard, major general Vadim Dragomiretsky has been suspended from office on suspicion of corruption.

Dragomiretski has left his position and signed a confession.

An MP from the Russian ruling party tells about it Alexander Hinstein on his Telegram channel and it is reported by the news agency Reuters in addition to the Russian media. In addition to Dragomiretsk, a National Guard colonel has been arrested in connection with the same investigation.

Hinstein’s Dragomiretski has taken 19 million rubles, i.e. more than 230,000 euros, from a private company that has renovated a military site in the Moscow region.

“The decision to fire Dragomiretsk was made by the head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov“, Hinštein writes and praises the leadership of the National Guard for their vigilance in exposing corruption.

Zolotov, 69, is the president Vladimir Putin a former bodyguard whom the president already got to know when he served as deputy mayor in charge of external relations in the city of St. Petersburg in the early 1990s. Novaya Gazeta Europa – magazine, Hinštein has previously acted as Zolotov’s advisor.