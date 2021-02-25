Russia “The magical image has disappeared,” says Russian student Vladimir Putin – only about half of young people now accept the president’s actions, according to a survey

A year ago, the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin were approved by 68 percent of young people, now 51 percent. According to the researcher, the clear difference in the views of young people to older age groups is a growing trend.

Moscow students Alla Gutnikova and Slava Grivashev have found that politics is of interest to more young people and participation in it has become commonplace. In addition to basic reporting, the student magazine Doxa, which they edited, is now allowed to defend students who have run into difficulties due to protests.­

Jussi Niemeläinen HS

2:00 | Updated 6:37

Moscow

In Russia was still amazed at the January wave of protests when the country’s leading independent polled by the Levada Center their latest trust galleries.

Its main message did not snap many. According to the results, the president Vladimir Putin acceptance of the activity has stabilized after the summer drop back to just over 60 per cent. It was at that level before the occupation of Crimea and returned to it in the summer of 2018 with the unpopular pension reform.