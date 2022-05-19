Russia-Ukraine war, Italian companies resist in Moscow

The Italian companies resist everything and remain in Russia. This is what emerges from a study Yale University who has developed a database on permanence strategies in the country of a thousand multinationals, distinguished according to the decision of remain you hate Leave after the invasion of Ukraine of 24 February. Thus it emerges – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – that the withdrawal from Russia does not seem topical for half of the largest 35 Italian companies active in the Federation led by Putin. The university has included brands such as CalzedoniaDe Cecco, Diadora and Giorgio Armani.

Contacted by the fact these companies did not respond. In the same list they appear as well BenettonDiesel, Menarini e Unicredit which, however, in various ways belie the American list. Among the multinationals that according to Yale instead “stall” there would be BarillaCampari, Delonghi and Geox. While Intesa Sanpaolo evaluates the options and Maire Tecnimont will stop all the activities by the end of June. However, some companies do not accept the Yale classification. Between these Benetton: “The group has suspended all development programs in Russia, allocating the investments provided in humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people, he donated garments to refugees and worked hard to provide protection and support ai refugees in Italybut decided to continue the activities commercial in Russiawhere its shops employ over 600 families“.

