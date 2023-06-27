The video of circulating on Telegram Prigozhin as he leaves Rostov, greeted by a few people who shake his hand. It was also relaunched by Zelensky’s adviser Anton Gherashchenko who added English subtitles to the brief exchange. Including those with another person, presumably a journalist and according to some Twitter users, may be American – who asks, “How is the result today?” and the Wagner boss pauses for a moment and says, “It cheered everyone up. ”. Read live updates



00:12