Russia The last train from St. Petersburg arrived in Helsinki on Sunday evening – “Now it feels good,” describes Boris, who is continuing his journey to the United States.

Couple Anna and Boris travel to the United States. George from Moscow flies to Spain and does not know when to return to Russia.

For now The last Allegro train between Finland and Russia arrived at Helsinki railway station on Sunday evening, seven minutes late, on 19 July.

The sold-out train was met by a lot of journalists and news photographers, including from foreign media.

Introduced by first names Anna and Boris arrived in Helsinki from Moscow via St. Petersburg. The couple had friends living in Helsinki.

“Feeling at ease,” he described his top notch.

“It’s horrible what’s going on everywhere,” Anna said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot change the situation there [Venäjällä] so we try to get out and help change the situation from the outside, ”he reflected.

Anna has been invited to a U.S. company, so the duo will try to get to Warsaw first on Monday and from there to the United States – because there is no longer a U.S. embassy in Russia.

Boriksen according to the movement has a lot of false information about crossing the border. He had heard authorities might take the phone off or check his Twitter account.

“There are definitely more questions being asked today than ever before,” Anna said.

The duo had deleted their social media account for safety reasons so that there would be no problems at the border.

“So now you feel good,” Boris says with a smile of relief.

According to Anna, since 2014 and the events in Crimea, it has been clear that it is not safe to live in Russia.

“The economy is suffering, freedom of speech is getting worse and worse year after year. I wouldn’t have thought he would [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir Putin] would have conquered another country and started a brutal war, ”Anna said.

From abroad however, it is not easy to find work, which is why the couple has stayed in Russia despite the deteriorating situation.

“There [Venäjällä] it doesn’t feel safe if you don’t support what’s happening now, ”Anna said.

According to him, most of the Russians living in big cities, and especially the younger generations, are aware of what is happening in Ukraine.

Many follow foreign media.

“Everyone has a GP these days,” Boris said. Vpn is a virtual private network that can protect the use of the Internet, evade censorship, and circumvent geographic restrictions on online content.

A Muscovite a student who said his name Georgesaid he was heading to his native Spain.

“I don’t know what to expect next for this whole situation in Ukraine. The second reason I want to spend maybe my last holiday in Europe, ”he said.

“Maybe a couple of months, maybe years,” he thought of the length of his journey. “I don’t know what the future will be like. Maybe the border between Russia and Europe will be closed. ”

“I don’t know when I will be able to return to Russia,” George, flying to Spain in the evening, said.

Train VR’s communications director Tatu Tuominen according to the data, the last Allegro train services have been full.

On the other hand, for the last couple of weeks, the load factor for Allegro trains from St. Petersburg to Helsinki has been only about 60 percent. According to Tuominen, the load factor for trains from Helsinki to Russia has been only about 25 percent.

“The trains have been, could you say, half empty.”

According to Tuominen, about 70 percent of the passengers on Allegro trains in recent days have been Russians and the rest Finns.

“The conductors have said that there have been more Finns on the last trains than before,” he says.

According to Tuominen, it is also unusual in the case of the last shift that the train, like other Allegro trains, remains in the depot in Finland.

“Then they expect better time,” says Tuominen.

There are a total of four Allegro trains. They are owned by the Finnish-Russian Karelian Trains, which leases trains to VR and the Russian RŽD.

All Allegro trains will remain in Finland, as Helsinki is the home depot for trains.

VR announced the suspension of Allegro train services to Russia from Monday.

On Sunday, VR only drove the morning Allegro departure from Helsinki in the direction of St. Petersburg. The train scheduled to depart at 15.57 was canceled.

VR has promised to replace tickets purchased for canceled Allegro flights.

“Until now, we have continued to operate Allegro in accordance with official instructions, and the purpose has been to secure access to Finland for Finns. During these weeks, people who have wanted to leave Russia have had time to leave the country, ”VR’s Director of Passenger Traffic Topi Simola says in a company release.

“Now, with the sanctions, it is no longer appropriate to continue operating Allegro’s traffic due to the announcement of the state’s corporate governance, so we will suspend traffic for the time being.”

In early March, VR informedthat the company wants to show its “strong support” to Ukraine and the Ukrainians “in this appalling situation caused by the Russian invasion.”

At the same time, VR said its CEO Lauri Sipponen has announced the director general of Russian railways Oleg Belozoroville VR’s decision to refrain from communicating for the time being, except for the necessary communication required for cross-border traffic.

During March, Ukrainian citizens have been able to travel on VR trains free of charge by showing a passport to a conductor. The previously purchased Allegro ticket has been able to be canceled free of charge, as the Foreign Ministry has urged to avoid traveling to Russia.