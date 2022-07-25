Russia | The largest parliamentary groups support banning tourist visas for Russians

Finland has continued to process and issue tourist visas to Russians, even though many other border neighbors of Russia have restricted the processing of tourist visas.

Largest parliamentary groups support limiting the issuance of Russian tourist visas.

Representatives of the Coalition, Sdp and basic Finnish parliamentary groups tell HS that granting tourist visas to Russians should be tightened in Finland. According to STT, the center’s parliamentary group is also of this opinion.

“I think it is justified that the government should quickly investigate the limitation of tourist visas”, says the leader of the Sdp’s parliamentary group Antti Lindtman to HS by e-mail.

The coalition’s parliamentary group announced on Monday that it will propose that Finland must stop issuing tourist visas to Russians.

“The current situation offers an opportunity to circumvent sanctions and export products subject to sanctions to Russia. This weakens the effect of the sanctions and dilutes their purpose”, vice-chairman of the parliamentary group of the Coalition Jukka Kopra says according to the release.

The parliamentary group of the Greens has at least not yet aligned its position on the issue, says the leader of the group Atte Harjanne.

Part scientists and politicians have considered the situation to be special, because Russians can also travel to other EU countries through Finland. This is also thought to weaken the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia.

From the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told HS previously, that there are no planned changes to the visa policy. Deputy Head of Department Mikko Kivikosken it can also be a good thing that contacts between Finnish and Russian people are maintained and that Russians see life in a free democracy.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, changes to the visa policy should be made jointly at the EU level, but according to experts, Finland could also limit the granting of visas through a national decision.

