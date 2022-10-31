The implementation of the agreement grain export of the ukrainian ports behind the abandonment of russia it is risky and dangerous, the Kremlin warned on Monday.

“When Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such an agreement is hardly feasible and takes on a much more risky, dangerous and unguaranteed character,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, at his daily press conference.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hours before, he expressed his country’s commitment to maintain the grain export agreement from Ukraine, despite Russia’s departure from it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey.

Although Russia has doubts about it because it is not given the same facilities, we will continue to strive to serve humanity

“Although Russia has doubts about it because it is not given the same facilities, we will continue to strive to serve humanity,” said the president of Turkeywhich together with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations participates in the agreement that since last summer has allowed the movement of 9.5 million tons of grain and other food.

Asked about Ankara’s position, the Kremlin spokesman replied that “Russia is continuing contacts with the Turkish side through diplomatic channels and other institutions.” As for the conditions for Moscow’s return to the pact, Peskov said it is “a complicated issue.”

“I will only tell you that the contacts continue,” he insisted during his daily press conference. He also assured that it was the actions of the Ukrainian side, alluding to the drone attack on Russian Navy ships in Sevastopol, Crimea, that called into question the agreement.

EFE.

