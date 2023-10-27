Russia | The Kremlin may be looking for a liberal counter-candidate to Putin for the elections

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin met the founder of the democratic Yabloko party, politician Grigori Yavlinski. Is a member of the anti-war party planning a liberal counter-candidate for Putin?

Moscow

President Vladimir Putin there are already signs of an election campaign for the fifth term, even though he has not yet registered to run for next spring’s presidential election.

There are no other candidates in the race so far, but could one be the founder of the democratic Jabloko party, the chairman of the federal political committee Grigori Yavlinsky?

Putin met with Javlinski on Thursday in the Kremlin, after which the Jabloko party announced about the meeting on their website.

According to Jabloko, the main topic of the meeting was to establish a ceasefire in the “military special operation” as soon as possible. Javlinski would be ready to participate in the negotiations.

Jabloko is the only party allowed in Russia that opposes the “special operation”, i.e. the war of aggression in Ukraine.

The release mentions separately that next year’s presidential election was not discussed at the meeting. Javlinski has previously publicly announced that he is ready to run for office. His condition is that the citizens collect at least ten million signatures in his support on their own initiative.

in Russia it has been speculated that the Kremlin might also look for a liberal counter-candidate to Putin for the presidential election. One possible candidate for that position could be Javlinski. During Putin’s time, he has participated in the presidential elections twice before: in 2000 and 2018, and before that in 1996.

The opposition media Meduza, on the other hand, has reported that 71-year-old Putin’s counter-candidates would not be accepted under the age of 50, so that Putin’s age would not be highlighted. Javlinski is his peer.

Javlinski arrived on Thursday evening at an event organized by Jabloko at the office of the party’s Moscow branch, where party members, supporters and non-aligned citizens wrote letters to political prisoners.

Javlinski did not comment to HS about his meeting with Putin or his possible presidential candidacy.

Also a spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov refused on Thursday to comment on the meeting when the Tass news agency asked him about it.

In Russian it has been estimated in the media that Putin would unofficially start his presidential election campaign in early November.

Kommersant newspaper has written that the start could take place at an exhibition and forum called Russia at the VDNH exhibition center in Moscow. The exhibition opens on November 4.

The newspaper’s information is based on anonymous sources close to the presidential administration. According to them, the focus of Putin’s presidential election campaign would be the ideology of Russia as a separate civilization, “a family of families”. Traditional values ​​are important to it, against which the “enemies” attack without success, because the society is strong and united.

The “special operation” is also expected to be one of the themes of the campaign, but according to Kommersant, it will be discussed only to the extent necessary.

Citizens will be lured behind Putin with, among other things, a nationwide competition aimed at families, the start of which Putin announced in September. In the competition called “This is our family”, citizens are promised domestic trips and cash prizes to improve their living conditions.

The goal of the competition is to strengthen family unity. The race is not officially part of the election campaign, but many of its dates coincide with the presidential election.

Deputy Director of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko said last weekend that more than 60,000 families are already involved and you can register until November 4th. The “district finals” of the competition will start in March next year.

The Russian presidential election is scheduled to be held in March 2024.