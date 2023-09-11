Dozens of regional, local and gubernatorial elections were also held in Russia on Sunday. As expected, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, got a continuation.

Kremlin claims the president Vladimir Putin the ruling United Russia party, which supports the policy, won the local elections in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Russia announced on Sunday that it will hold elections in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, which it announced it illegally annexed last year. The majority of foreign countries have not recognized this act against international law.

According to the Russian election authorities, the ruling party received more than 70 percent of the votes in each region. Russian state-run news agencies reported on the matter.

Ukraine and its allies have described the election as a fraud.

In addition, the elections were held in Crimea, which was already occupied by Russia in 2014.

in Russia dozens of regional, local and gubernatorial elections were also held on Sunday in different parts of the country.

In the capital, Moscow, there was a vote for the mayor. As expected, the current holder of the position was announced as the successor of the position on Sunday evening, By Sergei Sobyan.

No surprises were expected, as most of Putin’s opponents have either fled or been imprisoned. The administration has criminalized criticism of its war of aggression in Ukraine and arrested thousands of people who have opposed the war.

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Russia next year, where Putin’s reign is expected to be extended at least until 2030.