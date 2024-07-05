Russia|Pranksters have been calling heads of state around the Western world for years.

Russia awarded by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Also for Elina Valton (kok) prank call have called men with state honors, reports the country’s state news agency Ria.

Name brands Vovan and Lexus appear Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov was awarded with Russian medals of friendship. The medal of friendship is a state medal that can be awarded for activities in favor of peace, friendship or culture, for example.

Kuznetsov and Stoljarov were awarded for the prank calls they played as a whole, according to the Russian media RTVI. They were introduced at the distribution ceremony as “mock journalists”.

Kuznetsov and Stoljarov have made prank calls to public figures for years already.

They have allegedly managed to call the French president, among others For Emmanuel Macronto the former British Prime Minister For Boris Johnson and a musician For Elton John.

In Italy, the prime minister by Giorgia Meloni assistant resignedwhen pranksters managed to call Melon.

For Valton and the Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and the Minister of Defense For Pål Jonsson Kuznetsov and Stoljarov called last October.

For Valton, they presented themselves as representatives of African countries. They later posted a video of the call online.

Valtonen said at the time that the situation could perhaps be approached with humor.

“How was it possible to get something like this on the foreign minister’s packed calendar,” Valtonen said.

“Perhaps in the future we will prioritize the calendar more precisely.”

Of friendship the badge of honor is the highest badge of honor that a foreigner can receive in Russia.

From the Finns, the medal of friendship have gotten among others the former chairman of the Sdp Eero Heinäluoma in 2017 and volleyball coach Tuomas Sammelvuo in 2022.

Hay fever said he threw badge of honor in the spring of 2022.

The awards given to pranksters were previously reported in Finland Evening News.