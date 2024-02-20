Russia | The jailed opposition politician says in the letter that he fears for his life

“Aleksei Navalnyi was my friend. So was Boris Nemtsov. We had a common goal, and we dedicated our lives to making Russia peaceful, free and happy.”

in Russia jailed opposition politician Ilya Yashin says in the letter that he fears for his life now that Alexei Navalny is dead.

According to the Russian authorities, Navalnyi, perhaps Russia's most famous opposition politician, died on Friday, February 16. The cause of death has not been established to independently investigate. Western leaders and Navalny's widow, among others Yuliya Navalnaya have accused the Russian regime of murdering Navalny and covering up the traces of the crime.

“Aleksei Navalnyi was my friend. So was Boris Nemtsov. We had a common goal, and we dedicated our lives to making Russia peaceful, free and happy,” Jašin writes in his letter. The letter published on Tuesday is reported by, among others, the Russian opposition media Mediazona and a British newspaper The Guardian.

“Now both my friends are dead. There is darkness inside me. And of course I understand my own risks. I am in prison, my life is in Putin's hands, and my life is in danger,” Jašin continues.

Ilya Yashin is a Russian opposition politician who was sentenced in December 2022 to eight years and six months in prison. Jashin had criticized Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and, among other things, called Butša's events a mass murder.

Yashin is one of the last active representatives of the opposition in Russia. He was an ally of Navalny and also of the opposition leader who was murdered in Moscow in 2015 Boris Nemtsov close friend.

According to The Guardian and Mediazona, Yashin, who is in prison, only heard about Navalny's death on Monday.

“It's hard to hide my shock. It's hard to gather thoughts. The pain and fear are overwhelming,” Jašin described his feelings after his friend's death in a letter.

Jashin also considers it obvious that the Russian president is behind Navalny's death Vladimir Putin.

“He [Putin] is a war criminal. Navalnyi was his main opponent in Russia, everyone in the Kremlin hated Navalnyi. Putin had both motive and opportunity [tappaa Navalnyi].”

Second jailed opposition politician, Vladimir Kara-Murzasays in the messaging service X that he heard about Navalny's death on the radio on Friday, when it was reported “in passing”.

“I don't know the details, but I know one thing for sure: Vladimir Putin is personally responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny. Aleksei was his personal prisoner,” Kara-Murza wrote on Monday.

Kara-Murza has been imprisoned since April 2022. He is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence in Omsk, to which he was sentenced for treason, spreading false information about the Russian armed forces, and connections to an undesirable organization. The verdict was based on Kara-Murza's criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine. Kara-Murza's health has reportedly deteriorated alarmingly in prison.

Kara-Murza has appealed the sentence, which is the longest handed down to a Russian opposition figure in recent years.

Police handcuffed Vladimir Kara-Murza at a court hearing in July 2023.

“This man [Putin] has spread death throughout his reign – ever since the fall when apartments full of sleeping people exploded in the dark of night. After that came Chechnya, Nord-Ost, Beslan, Georgia, Syria, Ukraine.”

Kara-Murza apparently refers to the series of apartment building bombings in Russia that happened 25 years ago. About 300 people died in the explosions, and in Russia, Chechens were blamed for the bombs. Prime Minister Putin's harsh words against the Chechens contributed to his rise to the presidency.