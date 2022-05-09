Russia The investigator notes that Putin mentioned the fallen and wounded in his speech

The director of the Alexander Institute believes the granting of losses creates room for criticism and a more general rise in dissatisfaction.

Alexander Institute leader Markku Kangaspuron in the view Vladimir Putin the speech on the day of victory did not contain any major surprises. However, he notes that Putin mentioned fallen and wounded soldiers in his speech. Kangaspuro thinks the losses are so large that there was no mention.

“So far, the losses have been pretty quiet. In his speech, Putin promised that the families of the fallen and wounded will be taken care of. Apparently there are so many of them that this aspect had to be taken into account as well. ”

Markku Kangaspuro

Kangaspuro believes that mentioning the losses suffered in Putin’s speech gives relatives the right to speak up and makes room for criticism of the cost of the war.

“In the previous promises of the Russian leadership on various social issues, it has been noticed that care is not necessarily done very quickly. It’s easy to imagine this giving an extra boost to dissatisfaction. It may also be a channel for a more general increase in dissatisfaction. ”

According to Kangaspuro, this could lead to the families of Russian fallen and wounded soldiers starting to demand answers about the amount of the losses.

“Putin did not mention the exact amount of the losses. Rumors of hospitals full of soldiers brought in from the front have been on the move for some time. Yes, that certainly leads to the question of how big the losses actually are. ”

Blue Flower Island

Foreign policy leading researcher at the institute Blue Flower Island shares Kangaspuro ‘s view that Putin’ s speech at the Victory Day parade was not exceptional.

“There was nothing so surprising or radical about the speech. The expectation was that the situation in Ukraine would be tightly tied to a great patriotic war and that the fight against the ‘Nazis’ would continue. Emphasizing the role of the United States, falsifying history, Russophobia – all the basic elements appeared in Putin’s speech. “

Before the Victory Day parade, there was speculation that Putin could declare a mobilization in Russia, but the declaration was ultimately not made. The island says he did not personally expect Putin to declare the mobilization.

“It would be a big political risk for Putin. In Moscow, for example, war does not touch a huge amount of life for the average middle class. The mobilization made the war concrete in different ways. Now most of the soldiers are from small villages, and if the force were to expand, the war would be perceived in a completely different way. ”

Although the speech itself did not contain major surprises, Saari said Putin’s appearance was exceptional given the rumors regarding the president’s health.

“There has been a lot of speculation about his health. However, he was clearly well-being, refreshed, relaxed and surprisingly confident. ”