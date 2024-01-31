Russia | The international court rejected the charges brought by Ukraine against Russia for financing terrorism

According to the court, however, Russia had failed to investigate the alleged violations.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed most of the charges brought by Ukraine against Russia for financing terrorism in eastern Ukraine. According to the court, however, Russia had failed to investigate the alleged violations.

The charges brought by Ukraine in 2017 concerned the time before the full-scale war of aggression that Russia started two years ago. Among other things, it demanded that Russia pay compensation to the civilians affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine and to the families of the passengers of the Malaysian airliner shot down over eastern Ukraine by Russian-backed separatists.

According to the ICJ, financing of terrorism can only be convicted in cases where money transfers have been made to suspected terrorist organizations. On the other hand, for example, organizing weapons or training camps for terrorists cannot be interpreted as financing terrorism based on international agreements.

ICJ will announce a separate decision Friday on whether it has jurisdiction to pass judgment on events during a full-scale war.

Ukraine has also challenged Russia's actions in numerous other international courts.