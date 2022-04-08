Russia The Guardian: A yacht combined with Roman Abramovich changed hands on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine

Abramovich’s creditor admits he is the current owner of the yacht. According to The Guardian, it is common knowledge at the yard that the yacht used to belong to Abramovich.

The oligarch Roman Abramovich the combined yacht changed hands on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine. The newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

The Aquamarine yacht in the name of a company previously owned by Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich moved on February 24 David Davidovichin ownership. Billionaire Davidovich is known as Abramovich’s creditor.

The 50-meter Aquamarine is already there A fifth yacht recently merged with Abramovich. Abramovich is on both the British and EU sanctions lists for his contacts with the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has two “mega-yachts” that were transferred to Turkey after Abramovich was on the sanctions list. He also has two smaller Yachts anchored in the Caribbean on the island of Antigua.

The ships are worth a total of about $ 1 billion.

Davidovich confirms to The Guardian that it owns Aquamarine. He also says he owns a company called MHC Jersey Ltd and is the majority owner of Norma Investments, which is registered in the British Virgin Islands.

According to public records, Norma Investments is the sole shareholder in MHC Jersey Ltd, which in turn owns the yacht.

The Wall Street Journal according to a previous article, ownership of Norma Investment was transferred from Abramovich to Davidovich on the day the Russian invasion began. This is probably due to the desire to avoid freezing Abramovich’s funds.

“As far as I know, Aquamarine is not subject to any sanctions,” Davidovich told The Guardian.

Aquamarine was manufactured by the Dutch shipbuilding company Heesen Yachts in 2021. A magazine focused on a luxurious lifestyle Robb Report reported a purchase price of $ 40.3 million (approximately € 40.1 million).

The yacht is being renovated by a local company in the port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands. According to a source in The Guardian, it is common knowledge at the shipyard that the yacht belonged to Abramovich.

According to the source, the yacht was brought to Vlissingen for restructuring last November, but work has not progressed since Britain put Abramovich on the sanctions list on 10 March.

Dutch customs and the Foreign Office were reluctant to comment on the owner of Aquamarine, citing privacy concerns.

Representatives of Davidovich and Abramovich did not comment to The Guardian on the oligarch’s connection to Aquamarine.