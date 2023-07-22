Russia: not all international brands have escaped

Heineken, Philip Morris, Alibaba, Nestle and hundreds of other companies from the Westgigantic or tiny”. In reality also from the East, Alibaba being Chinese. This is the partial list made today by il Fatto Quotidiano of large international companies that remain active in Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

The list comes from the work of Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, management expert at Yale University. “In that February 2022 that now seems so far away, a few days after the start of the conflict, while the world was embalmed in amazement at the Russian military move, the professor took a blank sheet and began to draw up a list that cost him fame and persecution. The Sonnenfeld list ended up in the White House (in Biden’s hands), to the Rada, the Kiev Parliament (Zelensky, during one of his conferences, connected to thank him) but also to the Kremlin, which declared him an enemy of the Russian state “, explains the Fatto Quotidiano.

According to Sonnenfeld, a thousand global multinationals have completely exited the Russian market, but there are others that “continue to do business in the country, generating hundreds of billions of dollars in support of Putin’s massacre 18 months into the conflict”. Further proof that it is certainly not easy to follow the political and ideological indications of governments and that, sometimes, there are those who have remained in Russia and in some cases have even increased their revenues.

Subscribe to the newsletter

