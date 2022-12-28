Russia, Antov and the loss of a friend: two dead in the same hotel

Nth “suicide” apparently inexplicable of a Russian tycoon. This time to lose his life after a fly from balcony of a hotel in India has been Pavel Antova rich man entrepreneur and deputy of Putin’s party, they found him in a pool of blood on Christmas Day. Two days before he was dead a his friend in same hotel. The 65-year-old Antov, nicknamed the “king of cured meats” for the great success of his meat company. Last summer he publicly defined “terrorists” the attacks on Ukraine, only to then backtrack and declare absolute trust in the lord of Moscow. In September, another episode similar to many others occurred in 2022 after the outbreak of war, the chairman of the Board of Directors had fallen from the sixth floor of a Moscow hospital Lukoiloil giant: Ravil Maganov he was 67 years old.

Jovial and hyperactive, – continues the Corriere – Antov he was very fond of traveling and was in India with four friends for to celebrate his 65th birthday. Few, rarefied news has arrived from OrissaState of 43 million inhabitants overlooking the Bay of Bengal. The guide accompanying the Russians would have discovered Antov on the ground in one pool of bloodunder his window. Two days earlier, the group had already lost Vladimir Budanova friend (it is not known how close) of Antov, found died in his hotel room. According to the Indian investigators quoted by the Ndtv channel, the Vladimir industrialist may have thrown himself into the void because upset from the disappearance of friend.

