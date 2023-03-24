Russia | The Finnish actor plays the main role in St. Petersburg’s new Finnish theater: “I’ve received a lot of criticism for staying here”

Olga Milovidova, a Finnish language teacher from St. Petersburg, felt that she could no longer teach critical thinking at school. He has continued to teach Finnish in the Finnish-language theater in St. Petersburg that he founded and on the internet.

Finnish language teacher Olga Milovidova left her job because “humanism stopped being the main trend in raising children”. A Finnish actor will be seen in the lead role in the performance of the Finnish-language theater in St. Petersburg, which he founded.

St. Petersburg On Monday evening, the auditorium of the Osobnjak Theater is almost filled to the last seat. The performance of St. Petersburg’s Finnish-language theater is about to begin Silence.

A Finnish and two Russian actors play a Hungarian playwright Miklós Hubayn tragedy in Finnish and Russian. Director from Petrozavodsk Sergei Pronin simultaneously interpret Finnish turns into Russian for the audience.

Silence is the first production of the St. Petersburg Finnish Theater founded this year. Theater founder, artistic director Olga Milovidova sits in the front row, wiping tears from his eyes, even though the show is already second.

Milovidova is a well-known and awarded Finnish language teacher in St. Petersburg, who had enough of the Russian school at the end of last year. A three-decade long career as a Finnish teacher and assistant principal of school number 204 ended with his dismissal in December.

“In the state school, humanism ceased to be the main trend in raising children. I oppose patriotic education. There is no doubt in patriotism, while education rests on doubt. I can’t raise critical thinking otherwise,” he says at his home in the Petrogradsk region.

Dmitri Ivanov played a renegade, a traitor and Ronja Kauppinen played Hallelujah in Hungarian Miklós Hubay’s play Silence.

School number 204 was the friendship school of the city of Turku until last year, until Russia invaded Ukraine and the city manager Minna Arve announced that it was ending the twin city relationship for the time being.

At the St. Petersburg school, the Finnish flag was removed from the wall, which had hung there “always” according to Milovidova’s memory.

“The initiative to sever relations belongs to Finland, it must be said honestly here. But I understand Minna Arve very well. I have both a Russian worldview and a Finnish worldview. They do not contradict each other.”

In general, he says that he understands well the reactions of Finns and, among other things, the cutting off of cultural cooperation with Russia, unlike, for example, many of his friends.

“In Finland, Finnish consciousness and morality do not separate the state from society. But Russia has never existed like that. Russia has always had ‘pro’ and ‘contra’ – always. And it doesn’t depend on the era or who’s on the throne.”

Milovidova has completed postgraduate studies at the University of Jyväskylä. The next year, the president Sauli Niinistö awarded him the Order of the Finnish Lion for strengthening the position of the Finnish language and culture in St. Petersburg.

“Everything has changed here, but nothing has changed inside me. No one can take the Finnish language away from me.”

After leaving her post at the St. Petersburg school, Olga Milovidova founded an internet language school where she teaches Finnish to Russian-speaking Ukrainians living in Finland, among others.

The other year, Olga Milovidova received the Order of the Finnish Lion from President Sauli Niinistö for strengthening the position of the Finnish language and culture in St. Petersburg.

Milovidova decided after quitting his job to realize the idea he had long ago about a Finnish-language theater in St. Petersburg. There hasn’t been a Finnish-language theater in the city for decades.

One of its main tasks is to make use of old plays in Finnish, which Milovidova found by chance in the old censorship department of the theater library in St. Petersburg.

There were more than 400 plays in Finnish – both texts by Finnish playwrights and Russian plays translated into Finnish. In the Russian Empire, all plays performed in minority languages ​​were ordered to be censored before the performance.

“Which language do you think had the most censored plays?” Milovidova asks. “In the Ukrainian language, more than a thousand songs.” Latvian came in second, Estonian in third and Finnish in fourth.

Milovidova says that she has found twenty Russian professional actors in a Finnish-language theater who are interested in acting in a foreign language, Finnish.

Separate groups for children and young people will start in May. They learn Finnish with the help of theater, the Kalevala and Finnish children’s books. A children’s play is planned Timo Parvelan A rocking board from the bottom.

Are you interested Finnish language and culture still St. Petersburg people? The border is almost closed and the attitude of the people of St. Petersburg towards Finland researched cooled down.

Thirty-something working in a bookstore Give it praises the play after the final applause. He had seen an ad for it on the social media site Vkontakte.

“Before the pandemic, I wanted to move to Finland. I like that there are happy people living in Finland. They are very smiling. Finland is a happy country, people are loved there. The language is, of course, difficult for a Russian to learn.”

Before, he used to visit Helsinki once a month: visit shops and museums. Now the Finnish-language play in St. Petersburg is acting as a substitute.

“War is terrible, but you probably understand that it is dangerous to talk about it. Gulag number two.”

Igor Turnovski, Ronja Kinnunen and Dmitri Ivanov acted in Finnish and Russian in the performance of the Finnish Theater in St. Petersburg.

Silence is starring Ronja Kinnusen diploma thesis from the line of acting at Petroskoi Conservatory.

After graduation, last summer he got a job at Petroskoi National Theater, which performs plays in Finnish, Karelian, Vepsian and Russian languages.

Kinnus is starting his fifth year in Russia. The North Karelian, who moved to Russia to study as a dead end, now works smoothly with Russian instructors.

The dream of acting has come true, but not quite painlessly.

“I have received a lot of criticism for staying here. We don’t talk to many of our Finnish friends anymore, but I understand that.”