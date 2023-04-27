Russia | The fighter crashed into a lake in the Murmansk region

A Soviet-era MiG-31 fighter jet crashed near the city of Montshegorsk.

Russian The MiG-31 fighter crashed in the Murmansk region, about ten kilometers from the city of Montshegorsk. According to the Russian state-owned information agency Tassi, the plane crashed into a lake near the island of Riž-Guba.

The police department told Tassi that the fighter’s engine caught fire, causing it to crash.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the pilots would have exited the plane using an ejection seat.

On Wednesday evening, a video spread on social media, which allegedly shows the plane plummeting towards the ground.

The MiG-31 is a Soviet-era supersonic fighter. It can carry a variety of missiles and bombs.