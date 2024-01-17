Russia | The fewest number of children born in Russia last year in 200 years

The population situation in Russia is also affected by the number of men who went to the front and the tens of thousands of soldiers who died in the war.

Birth rate fell to record low figures in Russia last year. The last time the number of children born was this low was at the beginning of the 19th century. This is reported by a well-known Russian demographer Alexey Raksha.

Rakša calculated, based on public data from the population register offices, that in 2023, 1.261–1.263 million children were born in Russia.

Since 2015, Rosstat has also included figures from occupied Crimea in this annual data. Russia occupied Crimea in 2014 and illegally annexed it.

Also The birth rate in Finland is now at a record low level. According to the preliminary statistics of Statistics Finland published in the summer, during the first half of 2023, just under 21,200 children were born in Finland, which was the lowest number in the history of measurement. The birth rate decreased by more than a thousand children from the same time last year.

The number of births in the Helsinki and Uusimaa region is also in sharp decline, Hus said on Tuesday.

Moscow Times referred to the 2023-2046 estimate of Rosstat, the Russian Statistical Center, according to which Russia will lose 12.7 million people as a result of the death rate exceeding the birth rate.

Previously, Rakša has estimated that the death of tens of thousands of soldiers in the war will inevitably worsen the population situation.

According to estimates, in 2046 the population of Russia will be 130–139 million people.

Demographer Rakša often appears as an expert on population issues in various independent media. Official Russian media won't interview him because Rakša opposes Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

Read more: Sperm preservation has reached Russia, and families are required to have the right to receive the gametes of the deceased

Read more: Fewer babies are born in Finland than ever before

The story has been edited on 17.1. at 10:50 a.m. in the section dealing with the use of data from occupied Crimea in Russian statistics. Since 2015, Rosstat has also included figures from occupied Crimea in this annual data.