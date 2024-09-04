Russia|Karin Kneissl currently lives in Russia. In the summer, he spoke at the UN Security Council as an expert invited by Russia.

Russian the former Austrian foreign minister who gained fame as a friend Karin Kneissl has received a new assignment in Russia. He currently works as an ambassador representing the Russian Amur tiger protection organization abroad, reports the Russian state news agency Ria Novosti.

“We often ask him for advice in, for example, the field of international relations, on how to work with international organizations,” said the general secretary of the Amurintiikerikeskus organization Sergei Aramilev for Ria Novosti.

Protecting the Amur tiger has long been close to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin heart. In recent years, Putin occasionally appeared in public in connection with tiger conservation projects.

Kneissl served as the foreign minister of Austria in 2017–2019. He represented the radical right-wing Austrian Freedom Party FPÖ in the government, but was not a member of the party.

He gained international fame especially in 2018, when he invited Putin to his wedding. Putin arrived and danced with the bride.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl danced with the Russian president at her wedding in Gamlitz, Austria in August 2018.

of Austria after the fall of the then government, Kneissl has worked for Russia in several different positions.

Among other things, he has assisted the Russian propaganda channel RT and acted as a visiting professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and as a board member of the Russian state oil company Rosneft, says the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Kneissl, 59, currently lives in St. Petersburg, where he moved last year to lead the Gorky Center of St. Petersburg University. In July, he appeared as an expert invited by Russia in the UN Security Council.