Russia | The EU imposed sanctions on those involved in the imprisonment of a Russian opposition activist

In April, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for, among other things, treason.

European Union announced on Monday that it had imposed sanctions on nine Russian officials involved in the killing of a Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murzan to capture.

Kara-Murza, who criticized Russia’s attack on Ukraine, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason and other charges in April. Kara-Murza has appealed the sentence, which is the longest sentence handed down to a Russian opposition figure in recent years.

Among the Russians targeted for sanctions are the deputy justice minister, judges and a prison official, who the EU says is responsible for the degrading treatment that has led to Kara-Murza’s health deteriorating. Wife of an opposition activist Evgenia Kara-Murza said in an interview with news agency AFP in May that her husband’s health has deteriorated behind bars.

The assets of those subject to sanctions have been frozen and they are not allowed to travel to or through EU countries.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement that Kara-Murza’s harsh prison sentence clearly demonstrated the political abuse of the Russian judiciary to suppress independent voices.