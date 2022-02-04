Russia The EU criticizes Russia for closing Deutsche Welle’s Moscow operations

European Union spokesman Peter Stano called Russia’s action “unacceptable”. Russia said Friday that the ball is now in Germany’s possession.

European Union criticizes Russia ‘s decision to close Deutsche Welle’ s operations in Moscow, AFP news agency reported on Friday. The EU called Russia’s actions “unacceptable” and “bad”.

Russia announced on Thursday that it would close the operations of the German public service company Deutsche Welle in Moscow and reject the accreditations of all Deutsche Welle suppliers to Russia. At the same time, the channel’s broadcasts in Russia will be banned, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to the news agency Reuters.

Russia is thus reacting to the German authorities’ decision on Wednesday to ban the Russian-language television broadcasts of the Russian state media RT. The reason given by the authorities was that the Russian channel did not have the necessary broadcasting license in Germany.

EU spokesman for foreign policy Peter Stano said Russia’s decision “unfortunately shows once again how they continue to violate media freedom and ignore media independence.”

Stano also pointed out that the ban on RT’s activities in Berlin was in no way linked to Deutsche Welle’s work in Moscow, but was due to a lack of a broadcasting license.

According to him, the EU will closely monitor the development of the situation.

The closure of Deutsche Welle’s operations is another turning point in the tense split between the West and Russia.

News agency Reuters says Russia said on Friday it was ready to end its media dispute with Germany. However, it would require that the initiative to reach an agreement come from Germany.

Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Reuters said the ball is now in Germany.

“If Germany exacerbates the situation, we will respond in the same way. If Germany tries to bring the situation back to normal, it will suit us, ”he said.

Deputy Speaker of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament Konstantin Kosachev said the Russian president Vladimir Putin and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss the dispute when they meet in the near future. According to him, Russia would be ready to reverse its decision to close Deutsche Welle’s Moscow operations if Germany changed its position on RT.