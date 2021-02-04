Russia The doctor who treated the navel in Russia died unexpectedly

The death of Sergei Maksimishin, 55, was confirmed by the hospital where he was employed.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin The doctor in charge of treatment in Omsk immediately after his poisoning has died unexpectedly, the news channel reported. CNN on Thursday.

Sergei Maksimishin, 55, his death was confirmed by the hospital where he was employed. It did not tell the doctor the cause of death, but unconfirmed data suggest the doctor died of a heart attack.

Navalnyin leading the Foundation’s regional network Leonid Volkov confirmed that it was Maksimishin who was responsible for the treatment of Navalny, especially when he was in a coma in Omsk.

“He knew more than anyone else about Alexei’s condition, so the possibility that something wrong has happened here cannot be ruled out.”

“On the other hand, health care in Russia is miserable, and it is not uncommon for doctors his age to die. There is hardly any investigation into his death, ”Volkov continued.