Russia | The director of a Russian factory in St. Petersburg died “untimely and tragically”

in St. Petersburg manager of the Admiralty Shipyard located there Aleksandr Buzakov66, has died suddenly, they say Reuters and the Russian State News Agency Tass.

The shipyard specializing in the production of submarines announced the death of its manager in the bulletin on christmas eve. According to the release, Buzakov strengthened the shipyard’s position in the production of modern submarines, ships and deep-sea vessels.

According to Reuters, Buzakov had worked in his position for 11 years, starting in August 2012. He had more than 40 years of experience in his field.

The news agency reports that the shipyard managed by Buzakov also produced submarines capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles.

Admiralty of the state company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) responsible for the shipyard in the bulletin it was reported that Buzakov had dedicated his life to the Russian Navy. As recently as Friday, he participated in the commissioning ceremony of the submarine Velikie Luk.

According to USC, Buzakov’s death was “untimely” and tragic”.

“Aleksandr Segejevitsh Buzakov’s life ended prematurely, tragically,” the press release says.

According to Reuters, no further details about Buzakov’s death have been revealed.