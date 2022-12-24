Sunday, December 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | The director of a Russian factory in St. Petersburg died “untimely and tragically”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

Aleksandr Buzakov, the director of the St. Petersburg Admiralty shipyard, has died.

in St. Petersburg manager of the Admiralty Shipyard located there Aleksandr Buzakov66, has died suddenly, they say Reuters and the Russian State News Agency Tass.

The shipyard specializing in the production of submarines announced the death of its manager in the bulletin on christmas eve. According to the release, Buzakov strengthened the shipyard’s position in the production of modern submarines, ships and deep-sea vessels.

According to Reuters, Buzakov had worked in his position for 11 years, starting in August 2012. He had more than 40 years of experience in his field.

The news agency reports that the shipyard managed by Buzakov also produced submarines capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles.

Admiralty of the state company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) responsible for the shipyard in the bulletin it was reported that Buzakov had dedicated his life to the Russian Navy. As recently as Friday, he participated in the commissioning ceremony of the submarine Velikie Luk.

See also  Health Deranged syndrome can be a superpower in sports - It helps Simone Biles to do somersaults and Ronja Savolais to mislead her opponents

According to USC, Buzakov’s death was “untimely” and tragic”.

“Aleksandr Segejevitsh Buzakov’s life ended prematurely, tragically,” the press release says.

According to Reuters, no further details about Buzakov’s death have been revealed.

#Russia #director #Russian #factory #Petersburg #died #untimely #tragically

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Gulf 25: Launching the sale of match tickets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result