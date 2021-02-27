Russia The destination of Alexei Navalny’s imprisonment remains unclear – In such prison camps, Putin’s opponent Khodorkovsky and Navalny’s brother Oleg sat

Access to the Moscow region prison camp was not successful, although the law requires relocation to the home region.

From Moscow an opposition politician transferred from the remand prison to camp transport on Thursday Alexei Navalnyin the destination is still unclear. The 2014 conditional fraud conviction against Navalny was made unconditional in early February. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

On Saturday afternoon, the prison camps were topped by prison camps in the Mordovian region west of the Volga and in the Sverdlovsk region behind the Urals.

I was a lawyer Vadim Kobzev reported on Thursday that the Navalny had been taken to the camp from the Matrosskaya Tishina remand prison, but the destination was no better told to the lawyer, the convicted than his relatives.

Director of the Criminal Sanctions Agency Alexander Kalashnikov confirmed to reporters in Moscow on Friday that Navalnyi camp transport has begun, but did not say the destination.

“I guarantee that nothing threatens his health or his life,” Kalashnikov assured news agency Tassi.

Navalnyi was poisoned by a neurotoxin with a novice shock during his election-related Siberian tour last August. Indeed, the Russian media has begun to follow the beginning of the Navalny prison jail with exceptionally great interest.

A news site sympathetic to the Kremlin Life Navalnyi said on Friday that Navalnyi had already arrived at the prison camp in Kolomna, just over a hundred kilometers southeast of Moscow. The prison camp is the only men’s prison in the Moscow region surrounding the capital. According to Russian law, a prisoner must be placed primarily in a penal institution in his or her area of ​​residence.

The Kolomna General Discipline Prison Camp is a penitentiary with nearly a thousand places, with its own workshop and hospital.

However, the camp administration immediately denied Life’s information to several Russian media inquiries.

“If you call Navalny, he hasn’t been seen and we don’t have any information about his results,” the news site To RBK was answered from the camp on Friday night.

Chairman of the Moscow Prison Surveillance Commission Alexander Maltsev confirmed on Saturday the news agency To the cupthat the Navalny are not placed in any penitentiary in the area. Maltsev did not know where the convict was heading.

Access to a prison camp in the Moscow region would, in fact, be quite a show of applause, as prisoners are often transferred to remote penitentiaries.

I was the little brother Oleg Navalnyi received in 2014 an absolute verdict in the same In the Yves Rocher case, on which Alexei Navalny was now given an absolute verdict. Oleg sat in a large part of the three and a half years Orlovskaya ruling camp over three hundred kilometers from Moscow.

In London living in a former oil slick Mikhail Khodorkovsky maintained by Otkrytyje Media in turn, told Telegram on Saturday that the Navalnyi are likely to be taken to either Mordovia or the Sverdlovsk region, the Yekaterinburg region of Western Siberia. The channel based its information on an anonymous source at the Criminal Sanctions Agency.

Prior to Alexei Navalny, the best known of Russia’s political prisoners was Khodorkovsky, who was sentenced in 2005 to eight years in prison for gross fraud, tax evasion and organization.

Khodorkovsky, registered in Moscow, was transit 5,000 kilometers to Krasnokamensk camp behind Chita, near the Molgolian-Chinese border. The Criminal Sanctions Agency justified the placement with the overcrowding of prisons in the Moscow region and the convict’s own safety.

Police monitored traffic at Segezha Prison Camp 7 in Karelia, Russia, while Mikhail Khodorkovsky was serving his prison sentence in December 2013.­

Khodorkovsky complained about the investment but in vain. His second conviction he sat in 2011-2013 in Segezha, Karelia, before the president Vladimir Putin pardoned him.

In complete isolation of political life neither Khodorkovsky nor Oleg Navalnyik were.

The opposition newspaper Novaya Vremja published Oleg’s columns, Khodorkovsky’s prison writings also appeared in Western newspapers and he was the author of correspondence, among other things. Boris Akuninin and Lyudmila Ulitskayan with.

After his imprisonment, Khodorkovsky published a memoir focusing on fellow prisoners, which was published in Finnish as New memoirs of a dead house.

The book also contains Khodorkovsky’s breakdown of the prison system. According to the author, both judges, prosecutors and lawyers are pathological liars and it is the job of prison guards to raise new members for the Russian underworld.

Mikhail Khodorkovsky in court in Moscow in May 2011.­

Russian the prison system is the heir of the so-called archipelago of prison camps in the Soviet Union, and the division into camps of “ordinary” and “hardened” discipline is the responsibility of the predecessor state.

The same legacy is called the “extension camp,” with which the Gulag prison administration, which directed Soviet forced labor and was abolished in 1960, signaled that it was re-educating decent Soviet people to decent citizens.

Otherwise, the connections of the current system to the archipelago of past forced labor camps are quite limited. The Russians use the term prison camp in both official and informal contexts, but perhaps more descriptive would be a penitentiary or just a prison.

It is reminiscent of camp conditions that often the prison has its own agricultural production, i.e. a field and a barn.

The prison guard followed the work of the prisoners with the dog in the potato field of the prison camp near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, in September 2012.­

Khodorkovsky was in Karelian extension camp number seven, a vocational school trained carpenters, carpenters and parquet installers. The prison workshop sold, among other things, plastic caps for air conditioning valves and sauna hinges.

Khodorkovsky was first working as a maintenance man and then in a workshop. The quarrel with the prison management came according to the news at the time, after Khodorkovsky had licked the foreman in the booth smoking and improving the world with the boss. There was reportedly a fight in Krasnokamensk with a fellow prisoner.

Oleg Navalnyi, on the other hand, sat several times in seclusion for alleged misconduct. He appealed his treatment to a court that ruled in favor of the plaintiff but in the appellate court the prison won.

Alexei Navalnyi spoke to his imprisoned brother Oleg at a court hearing in Moscow in December 2014.­

During the Soviet era there was widespread use of the infamous treason section of the Penal Code 58. In the current legislation, anti-extremism laws mainly play a similar role. Both Navalnyit and Khodorkovsky received convictions for financial crimes.

A great expert in prison camps Alexander Solzhnitsyn is Navalny’s kind of kindred, an dissident who has occasionally portrayed Great Russian positions and the isolation of the troubled Caucasus. His classic work Prison camp archipelago contains a comprehensive description of the painfully long and miserable transportation of prisoners in the post-war years, accompanied by a loud remark “the escort shoots without warning”.

Today, the journey of prisoners to the east is likely to be most delayed by freight traffic, which has completely loaded the Siberian line.

Human Rights Organization Amnesty International Peru last week as a prisoner of conscience appointed by Alexei Navalny because he was found guilty of inciting violence in anti-immigration videos released in 2007.

The Russian opposition still considers the Navalny a political prisoner and he is not the only one. Human Rights Organization Memorial according to a list published last October, Russia had 326 political prisoners at the time, 297 of whom had been sentenced for religious and 65 for political activities.

Russia has designated Memorial as a “foreign agent”.