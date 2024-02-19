Maksim Kuzminov, the Russian pilot who defected by flying to Ukraine with a military helicopter in August last year, was killed in Spain in Villajoyosa, in the Alicante area. The Ukrainian media spread the news based on information provided by the intelligence leaders of the Ministry of Defense. Kuzminov would have been shot dead in a garage a week ago, but the contours of the story – which also finds space in the Tass – are not yet clarified. According to the Russian agency, the pilot had recently had alcohol and drug problems.

Kuzminov had defected by crossing the border at the controls of an Mi-8 helicopter and landed in the Kharkiv region, handing himself over to the Ukrainian services who awaited his arrival. With him there were two other crew members, who were later eliminated. The spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence later said that Kuzminov would receive the equivalent of $500,000 as a reward. The pilot explained that he defected because he was in open conflict with the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin: “What is happening pains me: the murders, the tears, the blood. In Ukraine there are no Nazis or fascists, I don't want to be an accomplice of Russian crimes”.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the case. The crime would have been committed last Tuesday, but there is no absolute certainty about the identity of the victim: “It could be false and it could be someone else”, say the investigators. Spanish media reported the discovery of the body of a 33-year-old Ukrainian on February 13. According to Eureka News, there is no doubt: it is Kuzminov. However, the ages of the killed subject and Kuzminov do not match. “The Russian pilot is currently 27 years old, while the deceased found is 33 years old,” writes RBC-Ukraine.

According to the Spanish press, which speaks of a “settling of scores”, the body was found last Tuesday on the ramp of a garage in the La Cala area. A neighbor raised the alarm. The Guardia Civil also found a burnt car in the nearby town of El Campello.