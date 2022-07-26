Russia | The deputy prime minister and the parliamentary parties demand an investigation into the travel of Russians – What options does Finland have?

“Even if we stopped accepting visas completely today, Russian tourists would still come to Finland quite briskly,” says Jussi Tanner, consular manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs several options have already been tentatively reviewed, which could potentially limit the travel of Russians to Finland, if the politicians want to do so.

Among other things, the largest parliamentary parties and the deputy prime minister, the minister of family and basic services Aki Lindén (sd) demand to start the investigation on Monday.

In July, Finland opened its eastern border to tourism, which has attracted strong criticism due to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

“Of course, in this type of situation, we map out alternatives to support decision-making, whether it’s a matter that falls within the decision-making of civil servants or politicians”, consular manager of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner says.

He reminds that the investigation work does not yet mean that any of the proposals will be implemented as such or even partially.

Field says that the traveling of Russians would not stop quickly unless the issued visas are canceled or the eastern border is closed.

Limiting travel would, however, be possible with lighter means.

Tanner says that the ministry has reviewed, among other things, whether the acceptance of visas for certain groups can be restricted. Estonia has done this, for example.

He reminds that the arrival of Russians to Estonia has not stopped either, but for example, more than 300 Russians come to Estonia from Narva per day.

“About this option [tiettyjen ryhmien viisumien rajoittamisesta] it’s good to discuss, but the Schengen acquis doesn’t recognize it and is therefore not necessarily legal,” says Tanner.

One the alternative is to limit the number of visas that can be taken in.

“It’s easy to do. Technically, it is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ own decision, but of course in this option the government would be listened to.”

According to Tanner, the downside of limiting the number is that it reduces the entry not only of tourists but also of family members, dissidents, opponents of war and many others.

“We also need to understand that even if we stopped accepting visas completely today, Russian tourists would still come to Finland quite briskly.”

“Russians have 90,000 valid multi-use visas for Finland. They can come to Finland for two or five years for a maximum of 90 days.”

One an alternative could be that applications are accepted only from certain groups, such as relatives, and tourist applications are left unexamined. “However, it is questionable whether it is in accordance with EU or our own legislation.”

“Once the application has been accepted, it cannot be processed arbitrarily. Public authority must be based on the law, and we must process applications in accordance with the law and collective agreements.”

“This means that, in any case, the applications that are already in must be processed accordingly. This is how all Schengen countries work, including Estonia.”

“One theoretical option is that Finland would cancel the visas already issued. It is legally the most questionable of the options presented. We would probably get a verdict from the EU court. We would also be the first Schengen country to operate in this way. Discussion of this option is not prohibited either, but the likely consequences must be clear.”

There are visa cancellations suggested by among others, a Member of Parliament Atte Kaleva (cook).

Tanner says that Matkustus can only be stopped for sure if the border is at least closed to passenger traffic. “There hasn’t been a desire for this, even in very tough places before. I’m not sure if the state of will is such that it would be done now.”