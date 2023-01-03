A video statement by the ministry stated that the Russian forces “managed to destroy 4 HIMARS launchers” that targeted its soldiers in Makevka.

Moscow confirmed that “the main reason for the Makivka attack was the mass use of mobile phones, despite the imposed ban,” noting that “a special investigation committee has been formed to investigate the circumstances of the attack.”

The statement added, “We are taking the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of this tragedy, and those responsible will be punished after the completion of the investigations.”