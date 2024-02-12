Russia | The Death Investigation Society's presentation on Russia was disrupted – “This is a sensitive topic after all”

The topic of the interrupted online lecture was military death as a media event in Karelia, Russia.

Finnish death investigation society (SKTS) The monthly lecture on Russia's Karelia had to be interrupted on Monday due to internet interference.

“Unfortunately, we had to interrupt the SKTS monthly presentation due to a cyber attack. We apologize for this!” was announced on the club's Facebook site on Monday evening.

The subject of the lecture was “military death as a media event in Karelia, Russia”. The subject was lectured by a research doctor Teemu Oivowho works at the University of Eastern Finland's Karelia Research Institute.

According to SKTS, Oivo's research deals with “death and its transcendence, opening up the practices and memories of death at the border between Finland and Russia”.

Teemu Oivo told HS on Monday evening that he was giving a presentation via Zoom on the handling of military deaths in the regional media of the Republic of Karelia.

“I had less than ten minutes to give a monthly presentation on how the presentation of death is related to nationalism and intergenerationalism,” says Oivo.

Then a strange siren started to be heard and a voice said in English that “your meeting has been hacked and please close the meeting”. After that, the bugger's screen started to jump up and down and porn appeared.

Despite Oivo's request, the troublemaker could not be thrown out of the meeting.

“That was it,” says Oivo.

Right has collected research material from the Russian media. He has also published a scientific article on the subject last year “Great patriotism, but not war: the discursive media event of military deaths in Karelia, Russia”.

Do you suspect a certain party of interference?

“It can be an actual entity or a basic internet disturbance. Unfortunately, there are these. Of course, this is a sensitive topic for Russia. There could be a sympathizer, but I don't suspect any larger organization,” says Oivo.

“My guess is that it could have been a Putinist or a random troublemaker who gets his kicks out of something like this.”

Finnish the purpose of the death research society is to promote Finnish death-related research. On its website, the society says that it maintains a network for researchers and professionals who encounter death-related questions in their work and studies.