Monday, August 14, 2023
Russia | The Danish Air Force diverted two Russian bombers near NATO airspace, Britain also spotted two Russian planes

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in World Europe
Russia | The Danish Air Force diverted two Russian bombers near NATO airspace, Britain also spotted two Russian planes

The Russian planes were flying towards NATO airspace guarded by the Netherlands. Airspace violations by Russia are not exceptional.

of Denmark air force planes escorted two Russian bombers out of the North Sea near Denmark on Monday morning, reported Bloomberg news agency.

According to the spokesperson of the Dutch Air Force, the Russian planes were heading towards the NATO air defense area guarded by the Netherlands.

According to him, the planes are turned away if they don’t have an identification code, a flight plan or if they can’t be contacted by radio.

On Monday Britain also said it had spotted two Russian long-range bombers in international airspace north of Scotland.

The airspace belongs to NATO’s control area. The news agency Reuters reports on the incident.

Britain sent two Typhoon fighters to monitor the departure of the Russian planes from the area.

Russia said on Monday, according to Reuters, that its strategic bombers have been making routine flights in international airspace in the Arctic region.

It is not clear whether the planes spotted by Britain are the same as those spotted by Denmark. The appearance of Russian planes in the airspace of European countries is not exceptional, and it happens constantly.

CORRECTION 14.8. 3:25 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, the Russian planes did not fly over Denmark, but over the North Sea towards NATO airspace.

