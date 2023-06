How did you feel about the content of this article?

– 15 Minutes podcast episode talks about the military crisis in Russia involving the Wagner Group and Vladimir Putin

*) In recent days, Russia has experienced a military crisis that has caught the attention of the entire world.

A rebellion led by the so-called Wagner Group against the Russian army led to the seizure of some military installations. The rebels, however, eventually retreated.

The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, interrupted his march to Moscow on Saturday (24) after realizing he had gone “too far” and after Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to speak with him, according to a reconstruction of events published by the independent Russian portal Meduza.

Even so, the episode raised attention to this group, formed by Russian mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In this episode of 15 Minutes podcast we are going to talk about the history of the Wagner group and understand this crisis in Russia, involving Vladimir Putin, in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine.

The guest is the Luis Kawaguti, journalist specializing in the areas of Defense, Security and International Politics and editor of Gazeta do Povo.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important issues, always with analysis and the participation of Gazeta do Povo’s team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with the duration that fits in the rush of your day. Presentation is by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 Minutes’, news podcast by Gazeta do Povo #Presentation and script: Márcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; production team: Maria Eduarda Scroccaro assembly: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.