Russia The court upheld Navalny’s absolute prison sentence

Alexei Navalny’s appeal was rejected.

Muscovite the Court of Appeal has upheld the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin an absolute sentence of 3.5 years in prison.

Navalnyi had appealed a decision made at the beginning of the month that made the probation sentence he received in 2014 for embezzlement unconditional. The court found he had violated the rules of his probationer while he was in hospital in Germany.

Because Navalnyi has previously been under house arrest, he is left with 2.5 years in prison.