Orlov listened to the sentence while reading Franz Kafka.

Muscovite the court convicted a Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlovin, 70, on Tuesday to two and a half years in prison for “denigrating the Russian army”. The judgment is based on the one published by Orlov in 2022 opinion piece with the title “They wanted fascism and that's what they got”.

Orlov, who served as the vice-president of the since-banned human rights organization Memorial, considered the trial to be illegal, reports the news site Medusa. Orlov was fined for the same crime last fall, but the prosecutor brought the case to court again by digging up the old article as “additional evidence” against Orlov.

According to Meduza, Orlov listened to the verdict aloud and read at the same time impressively Franz Kafka a novel Lawsuit from 1925. At the previous hearing, Orlov forbade his defense lawyers to defend him, fearing that they would get into trouble for their work.

Prosecutor at the same time demanded a sentence for Orlov for “inciting ideological hatred” against Russia's “spiritual, moral and patriotic values”. Such a crime was not mentioned in the verdict.

At the beginning of February, the Ministry of Justice of Russia added Orlov to the list of so-called foreign agents.