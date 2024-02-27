Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | The court sentenced human rights veteran Orlov to more than two years in prison

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | The court sentenced human rights veteran Orlov to more than two years in prison

Orlov listened to the sentence while reading Franz Kafka.

Muscovite the court convicted a Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlovin, 70, on Tuesday to two and a half years in prison for “denigrating the Russian army”. The judgment is based on the one published by Orlov in 2022 opinion piece with the title “They wanted fascism and that's what they got”.

Orlov, who served as the vice-president of the since-banned human rights organization Memorial, considered the trial to be illegal, reports the news site Medusa. Orlov was fined for the same crime last fall, but the prosecutor brought the case to court again by digging up the old article as “additional evidence” against Orlov.

According to Meduza, Orlov listened to the verdict aloud and read at the same time impressively Franz Kafka a novel Lawsuit from 1925. At the previous hearing, Orlov forbade his defense lawyers to defend him, fearing that they would get into trouble for their work.

See also  Athletics | Jerry Jokinen won a surprise bronze in the junior EC walking

Prosecutor at the same time demanded a sentence for Orlov for “inciting ideological hatred” against Russia's “spiritual, moral and patriotic values”. Such a crime was not mentioned in the verdict.

At the beginning of February, the Ministry of Justice of Russia added Orlov to the list of so-called foreign agents.

#Russia #court #sentenced #human #rights #veteran #Orlov #years #prison

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Countries that support Ukraine: France may send troops, Russia's reaction

Countries that support Ukraine: France may send troops, Russia's reaction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result