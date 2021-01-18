Russia The court ordered Navalny to stay behind bars

In a surprise trial at the Khimki Police Station, Navalnyi was ordered to remain in custody for 30 days. The conversion of the old conditional sentence of the second trial into an absolute custodial sentence is scheduled to begin later this month.

Moscow

Russian the court imprisoned an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin on Monday for 30 days.

The arrest was demanded by the Russian Criminal Sanctions Agency, according to which Navalnyi violated the terms of his old probation sentence. It has also demanded that the verdict be made unconditional, that is, Navalny be sent to prison for 3.5 years.

Navalnyi, who returned to Russia from Berlin on Sunday and was arrested for passport control at the airport, will therefore have to wait for this actual trial in custody. It is scheduled to start next Friday.

Monday the arrest trial was held at high speed at Khimki Police Station, where Navalnyi was brought in from Sheremetyevo Airport on Sunday night. Navalni’s lawyers said they were informed of the detention trial just moments before it began.

Under Khimki law, it was decided to hold a trial on Monday at the police station to allow journalists to get to the scene. However, police only let in the filming teams of the state television channel Rossija 24 and the online channel LifeNews, which is close to those in power.

The Ministry of the Interior, for its part, explained solution because Navalny did not have recent evidence of a coronavirus test. It therefore argued that access to justice was restricted.

Alexei Navalny’s lawyers waited outside Khimki police station on Monday morning to get to meet the Navalny.­

“En understand what is going on here. A minute ago I was picked up for one to meet with lawyers. I came here and this is where the Khimk court hearing is going, ”Navalnyi said at the trial.

He asked why justice is being held at the police station, why the matter was not announced in advance, and no challenges were given.

“I’ve seen a lot of mockery of justice, but apparently bunker grandpa is so afraid of everything that a demonstrative tore and threw the trial of criminal law in the garbage. This is impossible. This is the highest class of lawlessness. I can’t call this anything else. ”

Bunker Priest is the nickname used by Navalny president Vladimir Putin, who were mainly in their official homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officially it is an old conditional fraud conviction, the probationary period of which, according to the Navalnyi Criminal Sanctions Agency, was violated. According to the agency, Navalnyi, who was recovering from the poisoning in Germany, did not report to his probation officer in Russia in the autumn, although he was already in better shape.

The verdict in the fraud trial itself was handed down as early as 2014. I was Navalny’s little brother Oleg Navalnyi was jailed in this so-called Yves Roches case, but Alexei Navalnyi received a 3.5-year suspended sentence. The probationary period, once extended, ended at the end of last year.

The European Court of Human Rights ordered Russia to pay compensation to the Naval for the Yves Roches trial. Other degrees and trials against Navalny have also been widely regarded as political.

Criminal Sanctions Agency The lawsuit launched by the authorities is only one of the actions taken by the authorities against Navalny. Authorities have also launched new criminal investigations into him, which can be followed by years of imprisonment.

However, Navalnyi announced last week that he would return from Germany to Russia despite an arrest warrant and criminal investigations. After getting off the plane in Moscow on Sunday, he said he was not afraid of anything.

Navalnyi had been in Germany for five months recovering from an assassination attempt on a novitch neurotoxin. He was evacuated there by ambulance flight from Siberia in August. In December, the Bellingcat investigative team and its partners released a report that Navalnyin was trying to kill the long-running security services of the FSB poison group.

Several Western countries have demanded Russia release Navalny. Also the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Monday that Navalnyi should be released.

“It allows Western politicians to think that they can turn their attention away from the crisis of the liberal model,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Navalnyi was arrested at his news conference on Monday.