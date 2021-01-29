Russia The court ordered Alexei Navalny’s brother and other allies to be placed under house arrest

Oleg Navalnyi was arrested during a search of the house on Wednesday.

In Russia the court has ordered that the opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin brother Oleg Navalnyi will be held under house arrest until March 23.

Also other supporters of Alexei Navalny, such as a lawyer for the Navalny FBK Foundation Ljubov Sobol and wherein group on the pussy Riot Maria Aljohina, has been placed under house arrest until March 23.

According to the court rulings, the reason is that those placed under house arrest have violated coronavirus restrictions.

According to the news agency Reuters.

White The house said Friday that the U.S. president Joe Biden has spoken by telephone with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with the release of Alexei Navalny.

The UN Security Council plans to meet informally next week to talk about the situation in Navalny, diplomats tell the news agency AFP. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Russia is believed to be opposed to the matter because it sees the matter as a national issue.

Thursday Alexei Navalny’s petition for release was rejected by a Moscow court and his imprisonment continued.

Navalnyi was jailed by a court decision for 30 days on January 18, the day after he had returned to Russia from Germany.

Navalnyi was poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group in Siberia in August, after which he was flown to Germany for treatment.

Western countries have demanded the release of Navalny.