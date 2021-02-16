Russia The Court of Appeal upheld the imprisonment of Karelian researcher Yuri Dmitrijev

The decision of the Supreme Court of Karelia to extend the political verdict to 13 years remained in force in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg a Petrozavodsk human rights activist and historian was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Thursday Yuri Dmitryev, 65, on appeal of last fall’s 13-year prison sentence. Dmitrijev was convicted of child sexual abuse. His supporters see the verdict as fake and political.

“Dmitrijev and the lawyer working for him [Viktor] Anufrijevin the requirements for dismissal of the judgment are not met, ”the judge said in his decision, according to the news agency Tassi. The court is officially called the “Third Court of Rejection of St. Petersburg”.

Dmitryev’s lawyers have previously said they will appeal to the Russian Supreme Court if the verdict remains in force in St. Petersburg.

Historian Yuri Dmitrijev became famous in Russia and Finland after finding the mass graves of Sandarmoh near the Karhumäki north of Ääninen in 1997, where thousands of victims of persecution in the 1930s, including Finns, were buried. Dmitrijev has also participated in other mass grave openings and for several years headed the Karelian branch of the human rights organization Memorial.

Dmitrijev was arrested for the first time in 2016 on charges of possession of child pornography because his computer had nude pictures of his stepdaughter. Dmitryev’s defense said the historian followed the development of the malnourished child.

The originals the charges were dropped in 2018 but Dmitrijev, who was remanded in custody, was soon re-arrested and reckoned with new charges of abuse. Petrozavodsk City Court sentenced him last summer for three and a half years in prison. When remand in custody was deducted from the verdict, the investigator was expected to be released last fall.

However, the Karelian Supreme Court upheld the prosecutor’s appeal in late September and sentenced Dmitrijev to 13 years in a forced labor camp.