Russia | The court gave the Russian brewer permission to use Carlsberg's brands

The Russian arbitration court issued a decision on the matter on Monday.

18.12. 22:04

Russian the arbitration court has given the Russian brewery Baltika permission to continue using the brands of the Danish Carlsberg Group, even though the Danish brewery has withdrawn from Russia.

The arbitration court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region issued a decision on the matter, news agency Interfax along on Monday.

In July, the Russian administration took over Carlsberg's stake in Baltika and temporarily placed it under the control of a state agency.

Carlsberg's managing director Jacob Aarup-Andersen called the move theft, according to Reuters, and said the company would not enter into any agreements that would legalize the takeover.

In October, as a countermeasure, Carlsberg canceled Baltika's licenses to manufacture, market and sell Carlsberg products in Russia.

After that, Baltika sued Carlsberg for using the trademarks. In its decision, the arbitration court fully agreed with Baltika's demands. The dispute concerns Carlsberg's Holsten, Kronenbourg, Tuborg, Seth & Riley's and Garage brands.

Carlsberg announced in March 2022 its intention to exit the Russian market.

The company said in June of this year that it had reached an agreement on the sale of its Russian operations, but the buyer of Baltika or other details of the deal were not announced.

However, the acquisition was cancelled, and the sale of Baltika became practically impossible after the Russian takeover.

Baltika is the second largest brewing company in Russia, and it runs eight breweries.