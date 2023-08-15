Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Russia | The correspondent of Hufvudstadsbladet and DN had to leave Russia

August 15, 2023
Russia | The correspondent of Hufvudstadsbladet and DN had to leave Russia

Anna-Lena Laurén worked in Russia for 16 years.

Finnish Hufvudstadsbladet and Swedish Dagens Nyheterin joint Russia correspondent Anna-Lena Laurén has had to leave Russia, the papers say.

Finnish-Swedish Laurén’s accreditation to Russia was not renewed.

Laurén has worked in Russia for 16 years; since 2011 as a correspondent for Hufvudstadsbladet and since 2016 also for Dagens Nyheter.

“Anna-Lena has offered Swedish and Finnish readers an invaluable perspective from Russia”, DN editor-in-chief Peter Wolodarski said in the DN news.

