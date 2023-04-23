“You are a man. Be a man.” To find soldiers to deploy in the war in Ukraine, Russia also relies on commercials. The Moscow Defense Ministry has released a ‘commercial’ – which on Twitter is subtitled in English by the Osint profile – to call ordinary citizens to arms. The images of a security guard on duty in a supermarket scroll by and the question that appears superimposed reads: “Is this the type of defender you want to play?”. Then, it’s up to a personal trainer: “Really your strength is this ?”. It closes with a taxi driver: “Is this the road you want to choose?”. The commercial ends with the 3 men abandoning their civilian clothes to put on uniforms, while the slogan “You’re a man. Be a man.”