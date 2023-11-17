Copycat sentences are handed out every day in Russia for those who denounced the deliberate massacre of civilians in Bucha by Russian military forces in March 2022. Eight years. Eight and a half years. For spreading false news about the armed forces, a crime introduced into the Russian penal code precisely in the same hours as the massacre took place in the Ukrainian town north-west of Kiev.

The first to be sentenced was perhaps, in December last year, Ilya Yashin, an opponent who grew up alongside Boris Nemtsov, a deputy in a Moscow constituency: eight and a half years in prison for spreading false information about the military forces, for a series of posts on Bucha. The latest in chronological order was yesterday the economist and advisor to Aleksei Navalny, Vladimir Milov, former deputy minister of energy in 2002 and president of the Democratic Choice party and collaborator, also like Yashin, of Boris Nemtsov. Eight years in prison in absentia for having spread, not in Russia but in the Russian-speaking space, false news about the military forces, with the aggravating circumstance of political hatred. In March 2022, Milov participated in an episode on Navalny’s YouTube channel about Putin’s war crimes, in which he denounced the killing of civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Last February, journalist Alexander Nevzorov, who left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison by a Moscow court after being found guilty of spreading false news about military forces , for his posts on the raids on the maternity hospital in Mariupol and the killings of civilians in Bucha. In August, the Russian activist in exile in Israel Maksim Katz was sentenced to eight years in prison in absentia for spreading, on his YouTube channel with 1.8 million subscribers, fake news about the armed forces and their actions in Ukraine, in particular about the execution of civilians in Bucha by the Russian military.

Last June, the editor of the independent news site Meduza Ilya Krasilshchik was sentenced to eight years in absentia for his reporting of the Bucha massacre. Even in his case, he is accused of spreading false information about the military forces. He left Russia in February 2022. At the beginning of November, the activist of the Pussy Riot group, 36-year-old Pyotr Verzilov, received an eight and a half year sentence for the same reasons, also in absentia. Verzilov left Russia in 2020. And on his social media accounts he had published videos of the corpses in Bucha.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine begins on February 24, 2022. On March 3, Moscow’s military entered the town of Bucha, north-west of Kiev, from where they retreated between March 30 and 31. In those days the soldiers carried out the “zachistka” – this is the term they used in the intercepted conversations – the cleansing of all those who, according to the intelligence, were considered a threat to the occupation. On March 3, the bill to introduce the crime of false information on soldiers punishable by up to 15 years in prison into the penal code was approved in the Duma Committee. At the end of a lightning-fast process, the next day Vladimir Putin signed it into law. On March 16, the first accusation based on this new article was formalized. It is the responsibility of the food blogger Veronika Belotserkovskaya, who on Instagram had published “false information on the alleged use of military forces for the destruction of cities and civilians in Ukraine”. She will be sentenced in February to nine years in prison.

On April 1, 2022, a first film was released with images of the bodies of killed civilians abandoned on the side of Yablusnka, one of the roads that cross Bucha, then news arrived of other corpses in the courtyards of houses, in mass graves. It is one of the aspects of the war that cannot be talked about in Russia, or in the Russian-speaking world. The propaganda machine can only deny the evidence. The act was deliberate. Its coverage has been decided.