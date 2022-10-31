Former world chess champion Anatoly Karpov, who is in intensive care in a Moscow health facility, was the victim of a “domestic accident”. This is said by the press service of the United Russia party, of which Karpov is a deputy. «According to the information we have, the deputy of the State Duma Anatoly Karpov was taken to one of the clinics in the capital due to an injury. He is receiving all necessary medical treatment. The injury is of a domestic nature. We are in constant contact with the parliamentarian’s relatives ”, reads the statement released by the Tass agency.

Karpov, who is 71, according to Russian Telegram channels was found unconscious early this morning near the building of the State Duma (Russian Parliament). According to Andrei Kovalev, president of the Russian Entrepreneurs Movement, Karpov is in intensive care due to an attack by strangers and has entered an artificial coma. In an interview with the Tass agency, Karpov’s assistant, Albert Stepanyan, however, denied this news.

Karpov has been a deputy for years from United Russia, the party of President Vladimir Putin. He had previously been an opponent of him along with the other great Soviet chess champion and his direct rival, Garry Kasparov. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the latter has returned to appeal to the Russian population so that Putin “loses control of the greatest chess game in history”. Karpov, on the other hand, did not express his opposition to the so-called “special operation”. Indeed, he is one of the 351 deputies sanctioned by the EU for having voted in favor of recognizing the independence of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In some of the posts on Telegram we read that Karpov was drunk.