According to the board, 16 candidates have registered for the Russian presidential election so far. The only sure candidate is Vladimir Putin.

Russian The Central Election Commission rejected the reporter on Saturday Yekaterina Duntsova the support group's application, with which they tried to get Duntsova a candidate in next year's Russian presidential elections. The elections are scheduled to be held in mid-March.

The Central Election Board justified the rejection with errors found in the application, reports the Reuters news agency. Duntsova applied for permission to collect supporter cards as an uncommitted candidate.

According to Duntsova's support group, there is no more time to make a new application, reports the news website Medusa. Uncommitted candidates must submit their applications to the Election Commission by next Wednesday. Candidates nominated by the parties have until New Year's Day to register.

Board after the decision, the president Vladimir Putin is still the only candidate whose candidacy is certain. Putin is also running for office uncommitted.

Duntsova's supporters group previously pointed out that the board has registered Putin's documents with the term “registration”. Duntsova's papers, on the other hand, were called “application”.

Duntsova's application was originally scheduled to be processed last Wednesday. The group of supporters suspects that the hearing was moved to Saturday precisely because there would be no time to file a new application or appeal.

Duntsova, 40, from the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, appeared as a candidate from a complete unknown. He has run twice for the council of the small town of Rzhev, but has fallen short.

Central Election Commission chairman Ella Pamfilova said Wednesday that 15 citizens have registered with the board to enter the race, which they will lose to Putin. This was reported by a news online magazine RBK. Pamfilova did not mention the names of the candidates.

So far, at least seven people have publicly announced their candidacy intentions. The most famous of them are the leader of the raunchy national LDPR party Leonid Slutsky and uncommitted Igor Girkin.

In 2014, at the beginning of the war in eastern Ukraine, Girkin served as the defense minister of the Russian-engineered “Donetsk People's Republic”. Ukraine has declared him wanted as a terrorist, and the United States and the EU have added him to their sanctions lists.