Russia | The Canadians Jim Carrey and Margaret Atwood, who were put on the banned list, will no longer be able to go to Russia

The entry bans were a countermeasure to Canada’s sanctions against Russia. Russia is also annoyed by Canada’s billion-dollar support for Ukraine’s defense war.

Author Margaret Atwood and Actors Jim Carrey and Katheryn Winnick are no longer allowed to enter the Russian chamber, when Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia added them to its banned list on Monday.

Atwood, Carrey and Winnick were on the list of 100 Canadians who were denied entry by Russia. It was Russia’s countermeasure to the sanctions imposed by Canada.

Canada has, like other Western countries, imposed sanctions on a large number of citizens, primarily Russian. Canada’s sanctions list was supplemented on Monday, and Canada also announced substantial new military aid to Ukraine.

Canada has given Ukraine about 3.4 billion euros in military and other aid this year, which has irritated Russia, which is waging a war of aggression.

Russian the list of 100 Canadians has influencers from the art and business worlds, for example.

Russia announced that it would impose sanctions on Canadians who are “directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian policy”.

Atwood, Carrey and Winnick are among the most famous on the list of 100 people. The ministry did not specify why they are on the sanctions list, but they are all known to oppose the war.

Atwood82, is a multi-awarded author whose most read work is probably Your slave.

Carrey, 60, is a world-renowned comedian whose repertoire includes Dumb and Dumber movies as well The Truman Show.

Ukrainian-born Winnick, 44, is best known for his roles Vikingsin the series.