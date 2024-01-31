Thursday, February 1, 2024
Russia | The border crossing point from Estonia to Russia will be closed to motorists in Narva

January 31, 2024
in World Europe
Russia has stated that the reason is the renovation of its own border post.

Estonian and the border crossing between Narva and Ivangorod between Russia is to be closed to vehicle traffic today, Thursday.

Russia has previously stated that the reason is the renovation of its own border post, which is scheduled to continue until the end of next year. In the future, crossing the border in Narva will only be possible on foot.

Narva has been the closest border crossing point for people traveling from Finland to Russia since Finland's eastern border was closed. For Finns, the closest opportunities to cross the border to Russia by car are now Koidula and Luhamaa in southern Estonia.

Read more: This is how the closure of the eastern border can be seen in Narva

Read more: Estonian Foreign Minister: Russia is closing Estonia's border in Narva

Read more: A Finnish man at the Russian border: “It's easier to get to a doctor too”

