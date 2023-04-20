Russia | The Bolshoi Theater shelved the Nureyev ballet as gay propaganda

The possibilities of the ballet based on the life of the dancer Rudolf Nureyev were already doubted at the time of the premiere in 2017.

of Moscow The Bolshoi Theater hosts a dance legend Rudolf Nureyev a ballet based on life. The reason is the tightening of Russia’s gay propaganda law, said the director of the Bolshoi Theater Vladimir Urin at a press conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Premiered in 2017 Nureyev based on the life of Rudolf Nureyev, a dance superstar who defected from the Soviet Union to the West. Nureyev died of AIDS-related illnesses at the age of 54 in 1993.

There is nothing particularly effervescent about ballet, at least by Western standards. In Russia, which restricts freedom of speech and expression more and more strictly, the only thing that has caused problems for the ballet is that it recounts the life stages of the openly homosexual Nureyev.

Russian the so-called gay propaganda law was enacted for the first time in 2013. In December 2022, an addition was made to the law, which specified that “non-traditional sexual relations”, i.e. homosexuality, among other things, may no longer be presented to adults either. Previously, the law prohibited it only for children.

Urin said he stopped the shows as soon as the president Vladimir Putin had signed the amendment. The Bolshoi already canceled three performances last May, the news agency Reuters reported.

The sky of ballet was difficult from the beginning.

Kommersant ballet critic Tatjana Kuznetsova at the premiere of the Nureyev ballet at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater in December 2017.

HS was there at the premiere of the ballet in Moscow in 2017. Already at that time, it was debated whether the ballet could be performed when the freedom of speech situation in Russia is rapidly deteriorating.

Supervisor Kirill Serebrennikov was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, and the original motion had to be postponed. Serebrennikov was allowed to leave Russia in March 2022. The embezzlement conviction is believed to have been revenge for Serebrennikov’s open criticism of Putin, homophobia and Russian authoritarianism.