Russia The bear attacked its owner on the street and was pushed by a bus in Russia – video shows events

Young a bear attacked its owner in the middle of a street in Nizhnevartovsk in Russia’s western Siberia on Wednesday. A video of the special event can be viewed in connection with this article.

According to the news agency Reuters, the man is the owner of a two-year-old bear and its mother. Bears have been kept in a cage in an industrial area near the scene of the attack.

The attack occurred while the bear owner was on the street talking on the phone. Media sources do not tell why the bear was with the man.

Attack then the owner ran away to the bear following him. The bus that finally came from behind hit the bear.

It is known that neither the man nor the bear was seriously injured in the incident. Police are investigating the case and how the man had acquired the bears. He is accused of endangering bystanders.

Wake-up bears are known to wander into the Nizhnevartovsk industrial city area in search of food.