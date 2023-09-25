Russia | The Barbie movie is playing to full audiences, even though the ministry condemned it as being against “traditional Russian values”

According to Marija from Moscow, who has seen Barbie, traditional values ​​are so firmly rooted in Russians that watching one movie will not change them. In Russia, the authorities consider the Barbie movie to be against traditional values.

Moscow

Barbie has arrived in Russian cinemas a couple of months after the world premiere.

Barbie is shown in cinemas as a pirated copy, as Hollywood film studios have refused to operate in the Russian market due to the war of aggression.

Because of this Barbie-film is not in official distribution in Russia, but sanctions are circumvented by showing it as the opening image of Russian short films “for free”.

Officially, movie theaters sell the audience a ticket to a Russian short film, even though the ticket actually goes to see what is shown before the short film Barbie.

HS went to watch the one dubbed into Russian Barbie’s on Sunday at the Pyat zvjozd cinema in central Moscow.

The Moscow children's store Detski mir has a large selection of different Barbie dolls.

The cinema on the website is advertised Barbie-movie and you can buy a ticket for it, but it is not mentioned in the ticket sent to the e-mail Barbiebut a Russian short film called Pro mamu that is, from the mother.

A ticket for a short film of about five minutes on Sunday evening cost 1,050 rubles, or ten euros.

The hall with about 30 seats was full, for example Barbie was run at the Pyat zvjozd theater on Sunday 18 times and in addition at least 30 other cinemas in Moscow.

In Russia, Barbie can be seen in more than 120 cities around the country. During his first week Barbie was the most watched film in Russia.

In Pjat zvjozd (Finnish five stars) Barbie is presented very restrained. The movie theater is not decorated with pink props. There isn’t one among the movie posters hanging in the theater corridor Barbie.

The only sign About Barbie can be found at the cinema’s bar counter, on which A4-sized paper is laminated. It says that Barbie aired from September 14, which was the Russian premiere.

At Sunday night’s screening, no one has dressed in pink or brought their old Barbie dolls with them to the movies, as has been seen, for example, in Finland.

In Russia, the Ministry of Culture has condemned Barbie– as against the “traditional Russian spiritual values” of the film. How has it affected the Russian Barbie– a drug?

In the cinema called Pyat zvjozd, or five stars, located in the center of Moscow, Barbie has been shown since Thursday, September 14.

Muscovite couple, biologist Marija24, and a mathematician Filip25, came to see Barbie’s, because it has been advertised so much on the internet. The couple did not want to give their last names or be photographed.

“There were a lot of feminist ideas in the film, which are current today. A lot was close to me as a woman, because many of the facts and thoughts presented in the film are familiar to every woman,” said Marija after the screening.

“For example, when Barbie felt that she didn’t know anything, that she was ugly, and that she couldn’t cope with anything. I was touched when the other female protagonist started to calm Barbie down, because I always feel like I’m different in some way, even though in reality we’re all like that.”

According to the couple, traditional values ​​are so firmly rooted in Russians that watching one movie does not change them one way or the other.

“We have traditional values ​​in our heads, because in any case in Russia, a traditional family is a basic thing for us. Watching this movie will not change anything in our lives. We take it easy,” said Marija.

“We are young people. We live in Moscow in modern world culture, so the film does not cause us any kind of repulsion,” added Filipp.

Barbie’s after only four people remained in the hall to watch the short film Äìdista.