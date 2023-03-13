Russia | The atrophy of the economy continues and the researcher warns of a long conflict with investors

According to the Bank of Finland’s Research Institute for Emerging Economies, the contraction of the Russian economy will continue this year and the conditions for growth have clearly weakened.

Russian the economic recession continues and there are no brighter times on the horizon, estimates Bofit, the Bank of Finland’s research institute for emerging economies.

The key question is how Russia will manage in the near future, when economic cooperation with Western countries has ended due to the war of aggression it started in Ukraine.

“Russia’s economy is closing down, and the utilization of top Western technology is shifting to the utilization of older and cruder technology. Our view is that Russia is preparing for a long-term conflict with foreign investors,” says the Bank of Finland’s advisor specializing in the Russian economy Laura Solanko.

The conflict means that many foreign companies have withdrawn from Russia due to the war and sanctions, which has caused them great financial losses. The decision to attack Ukraine means a significant structural change for the Russian economy towards a self-sufficient economy, Bofit estimates.

On Monday in its published new forecast, the research institute estimates that the Russian economy will shrink by two percent this year.

The forecast is comparatively bleak, as the Russian Central Bank estimates that the economy will grow by 1 percent or contract by 1 percent at best this year.

Last year, based on preliminary data, the Russian economy shrank by 2.1 percent, even though the economy in Europe and the United States recovered moderately quickly from the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the attack on Ukraine, the Russian economy was predicted to grow by around 2.5 percent last year. Compared to forecasts, the Russian economy was thus about five percent smaller last year, which, according to Bofit, is the economic cost of simple wars.

According to Bofit’s forecast, private consumption will not grow this year. The uncertainty caused by the war and sanctions continues to restrain household consumption.

Unemployment remains very low because emigration remains high due to the war and companies avoid large job cuts because they are considered unpatriotic.

Breakaway of economic cooperation with Western countries means that the conditions for economic growth will be clearly weaker than before in the next few years.

The weight of the state in the economy is increasing, because especially exports continue to shrink due to sanctions. Therefore, the state has to use the income it once funded mainly from the energy and mineral trade to prevent the collapse of the economy.

Public funds have been needed both to cover expenses directly caused by the war and to support the faltering economy, especially with the help of investment subsidies, loans and guarantees.

Russian For more than 20 years, economic policy has been based on the fact that the income and expenditure of the public finances are in balance, the currency is freely exchangeable and the free movement of capital is secured.

Russia abandoned these principles very soon when it launched its invasion of Ukraine. The financial market was almost closed and the transfer of capital abroad was prohibited.

When the markets reopened, the funds of Western investors had been frozen, the turnover of listed companies had halved and the ruble was no longer a freely exchangeable currency. The return of foreign capital is no longer even planned, Bofit estimates.

“The end of economic cooperation with the West means that Russia has to cope largely on its own in terms of finance, technology and research-based know-how. Russia is excluded from the market, the value of which is half of the world’s gross domestic product,” says Solanko.

The war continuation requires larger investments in the military industry than last year. At the same time, the oil embargoes imposed by Western countries and the lowering of market prices reduce the income stream of large energy companies in particular.

According to Bofit, the dwindling resources of the economy, i.e. labor force and capital, must be directed more than before to industries whose productivity is at least questionable.

On the other hand, the continuous growth of the national debt can significantly complicate the availability of financing for companies and slow down private investments.

Increasing central bank financing, on the other hand, would increase difficult-to-control inflationary pressures. For this reason, according to Bofit, there may also be a new economic crisis ahead.

Economy however, assessment and forecasting is exceptionally difficult because Russia has derailed from a market economy towards a war economy. It has been decided to cover up the potential problems caused by the sanctions with official decisions and state support measures.