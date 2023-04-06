The army of bloggers under the banner of Front Z is more than a well-informed spin-off with access to unique sources of the St. Petersburg ‘troll factory’ set up in the 2010s in an apartment building on the outskirts of city ​​by Evgheny Prigozhin, to operate disinformation campaigns on the web. The colleagues of Maksim Fomin, known by the nickname Vladlen Tatarsky, the ultra-nationalist killed Sunday in the room owned by Prigozhin again, have released first-hand information since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, collected regulars, separatists and Wagner at the front.

Their posts, which coincided with the start of the intervention were transferred to Telegram channels, are read by hundreds of thousands of people, especially after the first setbacks for the Russian forces. Tatarsky alone had 500 thousand followers. Their readers are found not only in Russia but also in Europe.

“Military bloggers provide a nebulous service, but a service nonetheless. They are the only ones who control what happens on the front,” summed up Candace Rondeaux, director of the New America Foundation’s Future Frontlines program, in an interview with CNN, in which she specifies that they “certainly have a very biased view of the war”.

“However they have been critically important in understanding what is happening on at least one side of the front,” he adds. They are ultra-nationalists, orthodox conservatives, supporters of the extreme right. They can count on the support of many Russian tycoons and raise funds for the military, as well as amplifying the calls for new recruits.

The failure of Russian forces to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in the battle for Lyman in May a year ago was a turning point in the popularity of these bloggers. As critical as they are of the way the war is conducted, “they are the only ones who explicitly say ‘we need this war to survive'”. To continue restoring the grandeur of the Russian Empire and the Kremlin can count on them, however critical, to beat the drums of war.

The Ministry of Defense did not recognize May’s mistake (and others, ed) and because of this the bloggers went from being a small group following nationalist themes and the Russian military presence in the world to the only source of information in Russia Kateryna Stepanenko, an analyst at the Institute for War Studies in Washington, explained to CNN.

After the first months of the war, the mission of the “voenkory” (short for war correspondents, by which they like to be called), who in recent years have accumulated a great deal of experience in the field, following the less regular Russian forces from the Donbass to the Africa, has taken on a different connotation: no longer just support for the operation, but also promoters of a campaign against the military establishment in stereo with their sponsor outsider, and also master commander of the Wagner mercenaries engaged at the front, Prigozhin (who are sponsors of some of these blogs, such as Rybar, with his more than a million subscribers).

Since then, attacks have been made on a daily basis on the management of operations and on the various commanders on and off the field, up to the Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu. Despite this, contrary to what happens to those who criticize the war, even if only with a sign with asterisks instead of the words ‘no to war’, in a country that has banned all independent media and forced journalists to leave, have so far enjoyed full freedom of expression.